Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX)’s stock price has increased by 169.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. However, the company has seen a 144.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 14.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGRX on April 21, 2023 was 289.90K shares.

MGRX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.59% for Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 85.02% for MGRX stock, with a simple moving average of 61.68% for the last 200 days.

MGRX Trading at 61.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.97%, as shares surge +11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX rose by +162.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3759. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc. saw -37.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22279.70 for the present operating margin

+54.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mangoceuticals Inc. stands at -22352.11. The total capital return value is set at -402.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -550.44.

Based on Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.