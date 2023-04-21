Make Informed Decisions with Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Stock Updates

In the past week, VIV stock has gone down by -1.71%, with a monthly gain of 10.74% and a quarterly surge of 5.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.14% for VIV’s stock, with a 4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is above average at 16.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is $9.30, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for VIV is 426.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIV on April 21, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

VIV) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 7.99. However, the company has seen a -1.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

VIV Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.