Make Informed Decisions with eBay Inc. (EBAY) Stock Updates

The stock of eBay Inc. (EBAY) has seen a -0.53% decrease in the past week, with a -0.85% drop in the past month, and a -4.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for EBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for EBAY’s stock, with a -1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.35.

The public float for EBAY is 533.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for EBAY on April 21, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

EBAY) stock’s latest price update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.75 in relation to its previous close of 43.71. However, the company has experienced a -0.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that EBay Stock Slides Despite Solid Earnings. The Company Is Cautious About the Year Ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $47 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

EBAY Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.51. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES now owns 136,632 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 9,542 shares at $44.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 0 shares at $420,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.