Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has seen a -2.87% decrease in the past week, with a -5.30% drop in the past month, and a 0.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for KTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for KTB stock, with a simple moving average of 10.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Right Now?

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KTB is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for KTB is 54.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTB on April 21, 2023 was 456.08K shares.

KTB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) has plunged by -2.59 when compared to previous closing price of 47.18, but the company has seen a -2.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/21 that Wrangler Jeans Maker Lifts Outlook as Pandemic Recovery Boosts Demand

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $63 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTB reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KTB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KTB, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

KTB Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.30. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw 14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Waldeck Christopher, who sale 35,684 shares at the price of $50.99 back on Mar 16. After this action, Waldeck Christopher now owns 92,252 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc., valued at $1,819,354 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Susan Denise, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Kontoor Brands Inc., sale 11,535 shares at $50.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sumner Susan Denise is holding 16,326 shares at $582,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.55 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. stands at +9.33. The total capital return value is set at 33.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.10. Equity return is now at value 119.40, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), the company’s capital structure generated 339.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.25. Total debt to assets is 53.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 324.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.