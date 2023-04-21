Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KPTI is 0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is $8.60, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for KPTI is 74.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.78% of that float. On April 21, 2023, KPTI’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

KPTI) stock’s latest price update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.21 compared to its previous closing price of 4.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KPTI’s Market Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has experienced a -12.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.20% rise in the past month, and a 13.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for KPTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for KPTI’s stock, with a -11.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPTI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for KPTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to KPTI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

KPTI Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.66%, as shares surge +17.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI fell by -12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw 11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Paulson Richard A., who sale 3,497 shares at the price of $3.97 back on Apr 04. After this action, Paulson Richard A. now owns 816,619 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $13,883 using the latest closing price.

Paulson Richard A., the President and CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,506 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Paulson Richard A. is holding 820,116 shares at $11,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Equity return is now at value 185.50, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.