Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JNPR is 0.95.

The average price predicted by analysts for JNPR is $36.46, which is $5.49 above the current price. The public float for JNPR is 320.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on April 21, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.83 in relation to its previous close of 31.76. However, the company has experienced a -9.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Juniper Networks Had Lousy Earnings. It’s AI Strategy Could Help the Stock Break Out.

JNPR’s Market Performance

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has seen a -9.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.98% decline in the past month and a -1.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.64% for JNPR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $38 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to JNPR, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

JNPR Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.38. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from DelSanto Anne, who sale 900 shares at the price of $34.15 back on Apr 03. After this action, DelSanto Anne now owns 25,736 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $30,735 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $31.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that rahim rami is holding 937,089 shares at $195,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc. stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.75. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.