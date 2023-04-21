Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has dropped by -7.26 compared to previous close of 4.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is $7.67, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 365.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on April 21, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a -5.43% decrease in the past week, with a -3.53% drop in the past month, and a -3.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.00% for JOBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to JOBY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

JOBY Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Allison Eric, who sale 18,801 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Apr 13. After this action, Allison Eric now owns 303,569 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $77,460 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 5,642 shares at $4.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 194,624 shares at $23,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.