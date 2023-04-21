Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, ISRG stock has gone up by 11.57%, with a monthly gain of 20.57% and a quarterly surge of 17.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.87% for ISRG’s stock, with a 25.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.31.

The public float for ISRG is 348.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISRG on April 21, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 298.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $310 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ISRG, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

ISRG Trading at 21.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.74. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Curet Myriam, who sale 1,253 shares at the price of $228.47 back on Mar 01. After this action, Curet Myriam now owns 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $286,273 using the latest closing price.

DeSantis Robert, the EVP & Chief Product Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 1,971 shares at $240.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DeSantis Robert is holding 6,365 shares at $474,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.