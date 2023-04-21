ING Groep N.V. (ING) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has decreased by -2.03 when compared to last closing price of 13.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ING is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ING is $16.66, which is $5.34 above the current price. The public float for ING is 3.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ING on April 21, 2023 was 4.62M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING’s stock has seen a 1.95% increase for the week, with a 9.29% rise in the past month and a -1.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for ING Groep N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.58% for ING’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.57% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.