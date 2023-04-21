indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.80 in comparison to its previous close of 9.17, however, the company has experienced a -4.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is $15.67, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 80.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on April 21, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stock saw a decrease of -4.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.81% and a quarterly a decrease of 24.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.31% for INDI’s stock, with a 9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 49.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Apr 03. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,274,303 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $297,000 using the latest closing price.

McClymont Donald, the Chief Executive Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $10.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that McClymont Donald is holding 4,298 shares at $509,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.