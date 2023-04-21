Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has seen a -8.81% decrease in the past week, with a -36.12% drop in the past month, and a -50.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.31% for HYLN’s stock, with a -51.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HYLN is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HYLN is $3.25, which is $1.8 above the current price. The public float for HYLN is 122.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYLN on April 21, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.57. However, the company has seen a -8.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

HYLN Trading at -39.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -33.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8305. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -38.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.