HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has plunge by -2.59relation to previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 98.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBC on April 21, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC stock saw a decrease of -6.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -87.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.21% for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.94% for HUBC’s stock, with a -86.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -69.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -48.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -6.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3763. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -90.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.