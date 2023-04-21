HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has seen a -2.20% decrease in the past week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month, and a -3.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is above average at 9.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.

HSBC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of HSBC on April 21, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has decreased by -1.09 when compared to last closing price of 35.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Stock Market News

HSBC Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.92. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.