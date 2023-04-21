Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Histogen Inc. (HSTO) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for HSTO is 4.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of HSTO was 989.39K shares.

HSTO) stock’s latest price update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO)’s stock price has dropped by -3.47 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSTO’s Market Performance

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has seen a -7.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.37% decline in the past month and a -0.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.78% for HSTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.49% for HSTO’s stock, with a -32.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1252. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw 17.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-282.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Histogen Inc. stands at -281.80. The total capital return value is set at -49.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.64. Equity return is now at value -64.70, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Based on Histogen Inc. (HSTO), the company’s capital structure generated 32.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.27. Total debt to assets is 24.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.