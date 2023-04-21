Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 19.76.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Right Now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HR is 379.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of HR was 2.82M shares.

HR’s Market Performance

HR’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 4.85% rise in the past month and a -5.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for HR’s stock, with a -7.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HR reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for HR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

HR Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.31. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Kilroy James Joseph IV, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $19.02 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kilroy James Joseph IV now owns 26,601 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, valued at $45,647 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, purchase 10,000 shares at $19.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 24,201 shares at $192,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.