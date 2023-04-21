GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 5.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Right Now?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) by analysts is $5.33, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for EAF is 256.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of EAF was 1.63M shares.

EAF’s Market Performance

The stock of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has seen a -4.69% decrease in the past week, with a 6.32% rise in the past month, and a -13.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for EAF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for EAF’s stock, with a -11.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EAF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EAF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAF reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for EAF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EAF, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

EAF Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.28 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +29.89. The total capital return value is set at 39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.04. Equity return is now at value 163.10, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Based on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), the company’s capital structure generated 274.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.31. Total debt to assets is 57.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.