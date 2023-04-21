Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has gone up by 2.67% for the week, with a 1.63% rise in the past month and a 4.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for GPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for GPC’s stock, with a 2.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) by analysts is $176.33, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for GPC is 137.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of GPC was 1.18M shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 166.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $186 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $147, previously predicting the price at $124. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GPC, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

GPC Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.86. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from Donahue Paul D, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $156.08 back on Mar 24. After this action, Donahue Paul D now owns 59,727 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $249,728 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +5.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.01. Total debt to assets is 26.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.