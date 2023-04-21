Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) has gone up by 7.31% for the week, with a 4.68% rise in the past month and a 34.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.18% for GANX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.60% for GANX’s stock, with a 37.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) is $7.88, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for GANX is 8.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On April 21, 2023, GANX’s average trading volume was 57.28K shares.

GANX stock's latest price update

The stock of Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) has increased by 2.80 when compared to last closing price of 5.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GANX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GANX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GANX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GANX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GANX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GANX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

GANX Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GANX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GANX rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, Gain Therapeutics Inc. saw 64.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GANX starting from RICHMAN ERIC I, who purchase 2,482 shares at the price of $2.58 back on May 25. After this action, RICHMAN ERIC I now owns 217,729 shares of Gain Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,404 using the latest closing price.

RICHMAN ERIC I, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Gain Therapeutics Inc., purchase 9,256 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that RICHMAN ERIC I is holding 215,247 shares at $26,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GANX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12688.10 for the present operating margin

+54.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gain Therapeutics Inc. stands at -12555.13. Equity return is now at value -70.10, with -57.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.