Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is above average at 16.90x.

The public float for FMS is 586.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of FMS on April 21, 2023 was 975.16K shares.

FMS) stock’s latest price update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.52relation to previous closing price of 21.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FMS’s Market Performance

FMS’s stock has fallen by -2.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.36% and a quarterly rise of 24.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.18% for FMS stock, with a simple moving average of 27.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMS reach a price target of $11.70, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FMS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

FMS Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.79. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw 39.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.