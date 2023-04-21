Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTNT is $72.79, which is $4.27 above the current price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on April 21, 2023 was 4.93M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has dropped by -0.62 compared to previous close of 67.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a -2.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.11% gain in the past month and a 38.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for FTNT’s stock, with a 21.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $73 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FTNT, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.09. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 36.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from NEUKOM WILLIAM H., who purchase 423 shares at the price of $67.40 back on Apr 11. After this action, NEUKOM WILLIAM H. now owns 290,716 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $28,509 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc., sale 7,535 shares at $61.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $465,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -314.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.