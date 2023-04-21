Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for FLNC is 37.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.33% of that float. On April 21, 2023, FLNC’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

FLNC) stock’s latest price update

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 20.18, however, the company has experienced a -5.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLNC’s Market Performance

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has experienced a -5.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.44% rise in the past month, and a -1.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for FLNC’s stock, with a 19.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to FLNC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

FLNC Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +23.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.25. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc. saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Boll Rebecca, who sale 71,158 shares at the price of $19.62 back on Mar 03. After this action, Boll Rebecca now owns 30,395 shares of Fluence Energy Inc., valued at $1,396,319 using the latest closing price.

Boll Rebecca, the SVP & Chief Product Officer of Fluence Energy Inc., sale 19,706 shares at $19.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Boll Rebecca is holding 101,553 shares at $378,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.