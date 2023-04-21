First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 29.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is above average at 18.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FFIN is 136.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FFIN on April 21, 2023 was 648.42K shares.

FFIN’s Market Performance

FFIN’s stock has seen a -2.20% decrease for the week, with a -8.77% drop in the past month and a -17.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for First Financial Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for FFIN’s stock, with a -24.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for FFIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16th, 2018.

FFIN Trading at -14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.67. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from Nickles Robert Clark Jr, who purchase 9,146 shares at the price of $32.75 back on Mar 14. After this action, Nickles Robert Clark Jr now owns 72,785 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $299,532 using the latest closing price.

Edwards Murray Hamilton, the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 100 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Edwards Murray Hamilton is holding 39,959 shares at $3,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.