Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EVBG stock has gone down by -13.88%, with a monthly decline of -14.18% and a quarterly plunge of -7.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Everbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.13% for EVBG’s stock, with a -13.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) is $33.70, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for EVBG is 39.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVBG on April 21, 2023 was 425.41K shares.

EVBG) stock’s latest price update

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)’s stock price has decreased by -9.66 compared to its previous closing price of 30.37. However, the company has seen a -13.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Everbridge Stock Soars. Here’s the Reason Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $34 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to EVBG, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

EVBG Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -17.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -14.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.04. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Brickley Patrick, who sale 25,865 shares at the price of $31.96 back on Feb 01. After this action, Brickley Patrick now owns 94,178 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $826,640 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER DAVID, the Chief Executive Officer of Everbridge Inc., sale 12,391 shares at $29.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that WAGNER DAVID is holding 37,609 shares at $359,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.41 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc. stands at -14.16. The total capital return value is set at -6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.27. Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.39. Total debt to assets is 46.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.