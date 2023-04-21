Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s (AZYO) Stock

The stock of Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) has seen a 25.26% increase in the past week, with a 52.10% gain in the past month, and a -54.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.27% for AZYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.20% for AZYO stock, with a simple moving average of -66.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZYO is $12.00, which is $10.19 above than the current price. The public float for AZYO is 9.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of AZYO on April 21, 2023 was 269.23K shares.

AZYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) has surged by 9.04 when compared to previous closing price of 1.66, but the company has seen a 25.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZYO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AZYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZYO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZYO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AZYO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AZYO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

AZYO Trading at -39.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +29.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZYO rose by +25.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5517. In addition, Aziyo Biologics Inc. saw -57.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZYO starting from Birchview Capital, LP, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Mar 27. After this action, Birchview Capital, LP now owns 1,655,184 shares of Aziyo Biologics Inc., valued at $15,870 using the latest closing price.

Birchview Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Aziyo Biologics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Birchview Capital, LP is holding 1,645,184 shares at $27,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.96 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aziyo Biologics Inc. stands at -66.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.