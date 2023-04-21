Evaluating the Impact of 3.74 Increase on Encompass Health Corporation’s (EHC) Stock

The stock of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has seen a 2.82% increase in the past week, with a 21.43% gain in the past month, and a 1.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for EHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.54% for EHC’s stock, with a 16.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) Right Now?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) by analysts is $70.09, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for EHC is 97.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of EHC was 939.15K shares.

EHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) has increased by 3.74 when compared to last closing price of 61.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $57 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHC reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for EHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to EHC, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

EHC Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +23.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.66. In addition, Encompass Health Corporation saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from COLTHARP DOUGLAS E, who sale 17,895 shares at the price of $60.78 back on Feb 10. After this action, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E now owns 53,097 shares of Encompass Health Corporation, valued at $1,087,658 using the latest closing price.

CARMICHAEL GREG D, the Director of Encompass Health Corporation, purchase 1,830 shares at $54.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that CARMICHAEL GREG D is holding 10,546 shares at $100,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corporation stands at +5.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Encompass Health Corporation (EHC), the company’s capital structure generated 228.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.55. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.