Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 26.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is above average at 5.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is $36.54, which is $10.47 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 357.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQH on April 21, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a 3.08% increase in the past week, with a 1.48% rise in the past month, and a -12.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for EQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.10% for EQH’s stock, with a -9.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EQH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.89. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at +12.73. The total capital return value is set at 20.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 283.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.92. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,104.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.