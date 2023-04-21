Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) has plunged by -1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 5.17, but the company has seen a -9.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for EQX is 280.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQX on April 21, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has seen a -9.88% decrease in the past week, with a 17.47% rise in the past month, and a 16.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for EQX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for EQX’s stock, with a 30.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQX Trading at 15.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 55.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.