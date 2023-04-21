Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) by analysts is $381.64, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for LLY is 950.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LLY was 3.25M shares.

LLY) stock’s latest price update

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)’s stock price has soared by 1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 370.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/08/23 that Eli Lilly Drug Fails to Prevent Alzheimer’s in Study

LLY’s Market Performance

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has experienced a -0.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.21% rise in the past month, and a 6.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for LLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for LLY’s stock, with a 10.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LLY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $375 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLY reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for LLY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

LLY Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLY fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $356.72. In addition, Eli Lilly and Company saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLY starting from LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, who sale 130,297 shares at the price of $367.27 back on Apr 06. After this action, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC now owns 102,133,810 shares of Eli Lilly and Company, valued at $47,853,821 using the latest closing price.

LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, the 10% Owner of Eli Lilly and Company, sale 69,703 shares at $363.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC is holding 102,264,107 shares at $25,327,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eli Lilly and Company stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.12. Equity return is now at value 64.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), the company’s capital structure generated 152.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.39. Total debt to assets is 32.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.