Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is above average at 35.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is $88.18, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for EW is 602.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EW on April 21, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 86.50, but the company has seen a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has risen by 1.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.89% and a quarterly rise of 9.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of 2.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

EW Trading at 7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.89. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, who sale 19,875 shares at the price of $84.20 back on Apr 14. After this action, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A now owns 60,948 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $1,673,434 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 6,725 shares at $83.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 62,824 shares at $558,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.