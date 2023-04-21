Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is $14.96, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for DNB is 339.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNB on April 21, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

DNB) stock’s latest price update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB)'s stock price has gone rise by 2.48 in comparison to its previous close of 11.31, however, the company has experienced a 0.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNB’s Market Performance

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has seen a 0.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.57% gain in the past month and a -15.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for DNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for DNB’s stock, with a -13.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DNB, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

DNB Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from Jabbour Anthony M, who purchase 116,250 shares at the price of $10.74 back on Mar 20. After this action, Jabbour Anthony M now owns 475,252 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., valued at $1,248,839 using the latest closing price.

Massey Richard N, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., sale 181,630 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Massey Richard N is holding 602,592 shares at $2,361,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 38.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.