Dow Inc. (DOW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 56.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DOW is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOW is $57.91, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for DOW is 702.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume for DOW on April 21, 2023 was 4.94M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stock saw an increase of -2.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.99% and a quarterly increase of -1.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Dow Inc. (DOW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.88% for DOW’s stock, with a 6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $68 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DOW, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

DOW Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.89. In addition, Dow Inc. saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 450 shares at the price of $48.09 back on Oct 26. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 1,625 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $21,640 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 400 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,175 shares at $20,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc. (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dow Inc. (DOW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.