Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DSGN is $22.80, which is $17.21 above than the current price. The public float for DSGN is 35.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.73% of that float. The average trading volume of DSGN on April 21, 2023 was 439.61K shares.

DSGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) has seen a 5.47% increase in the past week, with a -10.27% drop in the past month, and a -33.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for DSGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for DSGN’s stock, with a -57.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DSGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DSGN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSGN reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DSGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to DSGN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

DSGN Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGN rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Design Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSGN starting from SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Dec 20. After this action, SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat now owns 6,526,476 shares of Design Therapeutics Inc., valued at $325,432 using the latest closing price.

George Simeon, the Director of Design Therapeutics Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $8.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that George Simeon is holding 6,526,476 shares at $325,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGN

The total capital return value is set at -18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.69. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.12. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.