Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 3.86, however, the company has experienced a -5.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is $5.56, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for DNMR is 90.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.33% of that float. On April 21, 2023, DNMR’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

DNMR’s Market Performance

DNMR stock saw an increase of -5.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 105.32% and a quarterly increase of 73.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.52% for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.43% for DNMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNMR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DNMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DNMR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

DNMR Trading at 38.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +85.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 115.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Apr 17. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 365,210 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $42,619 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 375,210 shares at $20,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-232.89 for the present operating margin

-34.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at -337.78. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.