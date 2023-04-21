ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) has dropped by -1.37 compared to previous close of 7.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/21 that ContextLogic, Airbnb, Disney, DoorDash: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is $42.00, which is $34.82 above the current market price. The public float for WISH is 21.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WISH on April 21, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH’s stock has seen a -11.14% decrease for the week, with a -41.57% drop in the past month and a -59.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.87% for ContextLogic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.14% for WISH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -71.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WISH, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

WISH Trading at -50.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -38.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -50.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Liu Ying Vivian, who sale 340,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Mar 08. After this action, Liu Ying Vivian now owns 793,423 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $156,400 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shuyan (Rachel), the Head of Data Science of ContextLogic Inc., sale 20,337 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wang Shuyan (Rachel) is holding 0 shares at $9,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.91 for the present operating margin

+29.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -66.55. The total capital return value is set at -54.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.01. Equity return is now at value -61.70, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.