Constellium SE (CSTM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Constellium SE (CSTM) by analysts is $18.02, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for CSTM is 142.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CSTM was 1.01M shares.

CSTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 14.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSTM’s Market Performance

CSTM’s stock has fallen by -3.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.34% and a quarterly drop of -0.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Constellium SE The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.68% for CSTM’s stock, with a 5.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTM reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CSTM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CSTM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

CSTM Trading at -5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, Constellium SE saw 18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 46.10, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Constellium SE (CSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 281.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 261.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.