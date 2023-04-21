Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) has jumped by 1.02 compared to previous close of 7.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Right Now?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is $10.43, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for BVN is 248.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BVN on April 21, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

BVN’s Market Performance

BVN’s stock has seen a -4.93% decrease for the week, with a -2.10% drop in the past month and a -3.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for BVN’s stock, with a 10.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.10 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2022.

BVN Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw 6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.50 for the present operating margin

+3.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at +15.27. The total capital return value is set at -2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.71. Total debt to assets is 16.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.