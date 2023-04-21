Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.13 in relation to its previous close of 0.56. However, the company has experienced a 19.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 2.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on April 21, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND’s stock has seen a 19.83% increase for the week, with a -78.38% drop in the past month and a -85.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.69% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.37% for CMND’s stock, with a -90.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CMND Trading at -74.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.30%, as shares sank -77.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +19.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9911. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -79.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -671.50, with -370.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.