Chubb Limited’s (CB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CB stock has gone up by 1.92%, with a monthly gain of 5.00% and a quarterly plunge of -9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for CB’s stock, with a -1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CB is $243.63, which is $43.9 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 413.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for CB on April 21, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has plunged by -2.16 when compared to previous closing price of 203.96, but the company has seen a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/23 that Chubb Tightens Environmental Screws

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $229 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $239. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CB, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

CB Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.40. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Shasta Theodore, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $189.73 back on Mar 20. After this action, Shasta Theodore now owns 14,488 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $189,730 using the latest closing price.

Keogh John W, the President & COO of Chubb Limited, sale 23,871 shares at $212.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Keogh John W is holding 272,062 shares at $5,064,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.