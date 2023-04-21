Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) has increased by 5.50 when compared to last closing price of 17.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is 10.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHGG is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is $20.33, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 122.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.86% of that float. On April 21, 2023, CHGG’s average trading volume was 3.04M shares.

CHGG’s Market Performance

CHGG’s stock has seen a 3.39% increase for the week, with a 16.47% rise in the past month and a -9.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for Chegg Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.18% for CHGG’s stock, with a -12.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CHGG, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

CHGG Trading at 13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -26.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 7,007 shares at the price of $16.10 back on Mar 15. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 235,626 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $112,801 using the latest closing price.

Lem Esther, the CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of Chegg Inc., sale 5,700 shares at $16.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Lem Esther is holding 171,300 shares at $96,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc. stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc. (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.