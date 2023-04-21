Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.29 in comparison to its previous close of 69.01, however, the company has experienced a -1.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDAY is at 1.44.

The average price suggested by analysts for CDAY is $84.00, which is $18.18 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 152.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CDAY on April 21, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen a -1.37% decrease in the past week, with a -5.57% drop in the past month, and a -0.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for CDAY’s stock, with a 3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $68 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CDAY, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

CDAY Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.25. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Turner Leagh Erin, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $68.11 back on Apr 06. After this action, Turner Leagh Erin now owns 245,201 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $408,660 using the latest closing price.

Korngiebel Joseph B, the EVP, CPTO of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 6,188 shares at $71.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Korngiebel Joseph B is holding 126,517 shares at $443,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.