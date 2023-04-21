Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) has dropped by -8.32 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CISO is $2.00, which is $4.79 above the current price. The public float for CISO is 57.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CISO on April 21, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

The stock of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has seen a -19.56% decrease in the past week, with a -44.94% drop in the past month, and a -89.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.04% for CISO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.87% for CISO’s stock, with a -90.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -59.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares sank -33.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO fell by -19.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2776. In addition, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation saw -91.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.19 for the present operating margin

+5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stands at -72.56. Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -35.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.