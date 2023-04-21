CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has seen a -2.33% decrease in the past week, with a 16.97% gain in the past month, and a 20.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.16% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 32.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is above average at 15.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The public float for CX is 461.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CX on April 21, 2023 was 6.73M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.68 in relation to its previous close of 5.90. However, the company has experienced a -2.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 44.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.