Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, BAM stock has gone down by -2.30%, with a monthly gain of 3.38% and a quarterly surge of 4.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for BAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is $36.63, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAM on April 21, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.64 in comparison to its previous close of 32.96, however, the company has experienced a -2.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAM, setting the target price at $71.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

BAM Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -2.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.09. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.