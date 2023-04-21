Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN)’s stock price has increased by 16.23 compared to its previous closing price of 4.62. However, the company has seen a 36.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for BWEN is 18.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BWEN was 249.52K shares.

BWEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) has seen a 36.64% increase in the past week, with a 56.56% rise in the past month, and a -0.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for BWEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.50% for BWEN’s stock, with a 80.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BWEN Trading at 33.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +51.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN rose by +34.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +250.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Broadwind Inc. saw 200.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from Blashford Eric B., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Nov 11. After this action, Blashford Eric B. now owns 362,408 shares of Broadwind Inc., valued at $8,450 using the latest closing price.

Schueller Daniel E., the Pres., Broadwind Heavy Fab. of Broadwind Inc., purchase 4,800 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Schueller Daniel E. is holding 114,504 shares at $8,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.74 for the present operating margin

+5.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadwind Inc. stands at -5.50. The total capital return value is set at -8.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.01. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Broadwind Inc. (BWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 71.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.