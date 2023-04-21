Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BRQS stock has gone down by -3.37%, with a monthly gain of 5.64% and a quarterly plunge of -20.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.32% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for BRQS’s stock, with a -61.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) by analysts is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 29.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BRQS was 1.51M shares.

BRQS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has jumped by 6.54 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRQS Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2451. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -67.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.