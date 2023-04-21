Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) by analysts is $2.00, The public float for BITF is 174.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.57M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.97 in relation to its previous close of 1.17. However, the company has experienced a -14.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF’s stock has fallen by -14.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.40% and a quarterly drop of -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.82% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.14% for BITF’s stock, with a 4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BITF Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares surge +16.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0302. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 142.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.