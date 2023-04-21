BHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BHP Group Limited (BHP) by analysts is $63.67, which is $10.17 above the current market price. The public float for BHP is 2.46B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BHP was 3.11M shares.

BHP) stock’s latest price update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 62.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

BHP’s Market Performance

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has experienced a -3.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.31% rise in the past month, and a -11.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for BHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for BHP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.51% for the last 200 days.

BHP Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.19. In addition, BHP Group Limited saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Equity return is now at value 58.90, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BHP Group Limited (BHP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.