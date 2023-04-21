BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 14.44. However, the company has seen a 101.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) by analysts is $15.81, The public float for BLU is 103.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. On April 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BLU was 3.45M shares.

BLU’s Market Performance

The stock of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has seen a 101.53% increase in the past week, with a 87.69% rise in the past month, and a 93.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for BLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 84.40% for BLU’s stock, with a 57.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLU

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BLU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLU, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

BLU Trading at 86.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +86.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU rose by +101.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw 76.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489837.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BELLUS Health Inc. stands at -475500.00. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.