Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AZUL is 111.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on April 21, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.64relation to previous closing price of 6.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL’s stock has fallen by -13.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.61% and a quarterly drop of -4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.11% for Azul S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.31% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of -15.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $8.60, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to AZUL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AZUL Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.