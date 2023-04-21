aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) has decreased by -9.01 when compared to last closing price of 1.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LIFE is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LIFE is $21.60, which is $18.14 above the current market price. The public float for LIFE is 28.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for LIFE on April 21, 2023 was 336.35K shares.

LIFE’s Market Performance

LIFE’s stock has seen a -18.06% decrease for the week, with a -17.20% drop in the past month and a -34.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for aTyr Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.21% for LIFE stock, with a simple moving average of -39.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIFE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LIFE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LIFE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIFE reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIFE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Laidlaw gave a rating of “Buy” to LIFE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

LIFE Trading at -23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFE fell by -16.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9717. In addition, aTyr Pharma Inc. saw -28.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFE starting from Broadfoot Jill Marie, who sale 1,566 shares at the price of $2.36 back on Feb 06. After this action, Broadfoot Jill Marie now owns 15,460 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc., valued at $3,696 using the latest closing price.

Shukla Sanjay, the President and CEO of aTyr Pharma Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Shukla Sanjay is holding 50,798 shares at $21,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for aTyr Pharma Inc. stands at -436.53. The total capital return value is set at -48.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.28. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -46.20 for asset returns.

Based on aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE), the company’s capital structure generated 16.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.90. Total debt to assets is 12.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.